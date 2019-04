Party Favor is set to release his new album Layers on April 26th. Here is his first release titled “Wait A Minute” featuring ASAP Ferg and Juicy J.

Layers will feature eleven new records and guest appearances by Graves, OG Maco, Project Pat, Salvatore Ganacci, Ezi, King Jet, Lil Baby, Rich The Kid, GTA, Hex Cougar, ASAP Ferg, and Juicy J.

You can stream “Wait A Minute” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.