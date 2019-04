After debuting the song during his highly praised at Coachella set, YG liberates the audio version of his 6ix9ine and Skinnyfromthe9 diss titlted “Stop Snitchin”. Off of YG’s upcoming album 4REAL 4REAL, which hits stores on May 3rd.

