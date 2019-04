Atlanta rapper Young Nudy and producer Pi’erre Bourne will be dropping their joint project Sli’merre on May 8th. They link up with 21 Savage for their new single “Mister”.

Sli’merre will feature twelve new songs and guest appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

You can stream “Mister” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.