Lil Xan follows his new track “Bloody Nose” with a new interview on No Jumper. Him & Adam22 chop it up about being Mexican, international success, his name, touring with Nicki Minaj, ex-girlfriends, “Old Town Road”, smoking up Billy Ray Cyrus, meeting Nipsey Hussle, sobriety, pregnancy with Annie Smith, Tupac, new face tattoos, and more.

Watch the full interview below.