Music Video: FKA twigs – Cellophane

FKA twigs returns from a brief hiatus with the official video for her track “Cellophane”. Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang. She hit up Instagram to speak about the record:

“Throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. Go deeper. Rebuild. Start again. “Cellophane” is coming, tomorrow. When I wrote “Cellophane” over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately, I knew I had to learn how to pole dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did. Thank you @andrewthomashuang, for elevating my vision beyond words. You are a visionary. @kelyvon thank you for being with me every step of the way on my precious pole yellow brick road. Working with you both on this is a dream come true.”

Watch the clip below and download “Cellophane” now on iTunes/Google Play.