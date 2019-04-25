Video: Lil Nas X – Big Boy TV Interview

Lil Nas X sits down with Big Boy TV to chop it up about the success of “Old Town Road”, inspiration for the song, writing 11 tracks in total, dropping out of school, living with his sister, getting pulled off the country music charts, meeting Billy Ray Cyrus, signing to Columbia Records, Will Smith, Dave East, upcoming work, support from his peers, influence from Young Thug, and more. His debut album is set to drop later this year.

Watch the full interview below and download “Old Town Road (Remix)” on iTunes/Google Play.