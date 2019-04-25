Video: Lil Nas X – Power 106 Interview

Lil Nas X is currently working a new project. He takes a break to sit down for an interview with Power 106FM to talks about his agae, “Old Town Road” hitting number one, meshing hip hop and country music, concept for the song, working with Billy Ray Cyrus, getting compared to Johnny Cash, memes, trolling a Beyoncé feature, dropping out college, multiple streams of income, and more.

He recently went horseback riding with Billy Ray Cyrus to celebrate the success of their remix.

Watch the full interview below and download “Old Town Road (Remix)” now on iTunes/Google Play.