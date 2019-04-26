Album Stream: Game Of Thrones – For The Throne

After the season premiere a couple weeks back, HBO’s Game Of Thrones releases the official soundtrack For The Throne. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by ASAP Rocky, Maren Morris, SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, X Ambassadors, Jacob Banks, Joey Badass, The National, James Arthur, ROSALÍA, Lil Peep, A.CHAL, Ty Dolla Sign, Lennon Stella, Chloe x Halle, Mumford & Sons, and Matt Bellamy.

You can stream For The Throne in it entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.