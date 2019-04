OMB Peezy returns with his new album titled Preacher To The Streets. Featuring sixteen new records and guest appearances by T.I., Lil Durk, G-Eazy, Seddy Hendrix, Sada Baby, Boosie Badazz, William King, Dubba-AA, Rippa, Mattazic, Don G, Helluva, Cassius Jay, DA, Drum Dummy, Mike Mixer, Mario, and TNT.

You can stream Preacher To The Streets in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.