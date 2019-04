Party Favor follows the release of his track “Wait A Minute” with his full project Layers. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appeances by graves, ASAP Ferg, Juicy J, GTA, OG Maco, Project Pat, Salvatore Ganacci, EZI, KingJet, Lil Baby, Rich The Kid, and Hex Cougar.

He is currently coming to the end of his Layers Experience Tour on April 27th in Los Angeles, CA. The second leg will be announced soon.

You can stream Layers in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.