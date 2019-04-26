Album Stream: Pink – Hurts 2B Human

Pink dropped the title-track for her new album Hurts 2B Human at the beginning of the week and now delivers the full album. Featuring thirteen new songs and guest appearances by Wrabel, Khalid, Cash Cash, and Chris Stapleton.

She joined forces with Color Therapy App to launch a Pink – Hurts 2B Human coloring book. She spoke about the collab on Instagram:

“Excited to announce my collaboration with @colortherapyapp! Start coloring the “P!nk – Hurts 2B Human” book via http://get.colortherapy.me 🎨 Look out for the #PinkXct coloring challenge starting soon!”

You can stream Hurts 2B Human in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.