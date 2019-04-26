Album Stream: ScHoolboy Q – CrasH Talk

ScHoolboy Q delivers his highly anticipated new album CrasH Talk. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by Travis Scott, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby.He took to his Instagram to celebrate his duaghter’s 10th birthday and his album releases:

“My baby turned 10 today!!!! 😁😁 Before every album I get bad news it seems like… but I ain’t gon let it spoil my nigHt braH. #CRASHTALK JOYCE Hanley.”

ScHoolboy is holding two Crash Talk pop-ups today & tomorrow from 12pm-8pm PST with exclusive merch and CDs at 427 N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, CA.

You can stream CrasH Talk in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.