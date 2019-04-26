Childish Gambino Releases New Song “Algorythm” In AR App

Childish Gambino just released a new titled “Algorythm” but he chose to drop it through the PHAROS AR app, which is available on Android and iOS. This is the world’s first cross-platform multiplayer AR music experience. Tech producer of media & entertainment for Unity tSarah Stumbo spoke to Billboard about the release:

“It’s not a music video. It’s more like a music experience. We think that an experience like this will really help catapult the industry forward. This is the world’s first cross-platform multiplayer AR experience. Maybe it’s not the world’s first AR music experience, but I don’t know if there’s ever been anything this big. When you see him in concert or see his music videos or his new film or the AR app, it kind of all ties together into the same universe. A lot of Donald’s fans can’t to travel to see him in concert. They can’t get to a PHAROS event all the way in New Zealand. That’s a really expensive plane ticket. This is a much more accessible way to get the PHAROS universe into the hands of fans.”

Stay tuned for more new music from Childish Gambino.