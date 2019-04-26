Music Video: Asian Da Brat ft. Smokepurpp – Draco

As promised, Asian Da Brat (formerly known as Asian Doll) links up with Smokepurpp for the official video to their new collab titled “Draco”. Directed by Rock Davis. Off of her upcoming album Unfuccwitable, which drops May 3rd. She recently spoke about the collab:

“Me and Purpp was on tour with Gucci Mane in Salt Lake City. I was heading to the studio and Purpp got kicked out of his hotel, so I told him to pull up. We went back and forth in the booth and knocked it out. That’s my bro for real. Record came out hard as hell.”

Her new album Unfuccwitable will also feature guest appearances by Lil Durk, Calboy, Smooky MarGielaa, Stunna4Vegas, Yung Mal, and PNB Meen.

Watch the visuals below and download “Draco” now on iTunes/Google Play.