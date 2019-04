Griselda Records’ Benny dropped his popular project Tana Talk 3 in November of last year. He continues to push the project with the official video for his track “Scarface vs. Sosa Pt. 2”. Produced by Daringer. Directed by Condido Verona.

He will be hitting the road with his labelmates Conway and Westside Gunn on The Almighty Tour, which kicks off June 8th in Cambridge, MA.

Watch the “Scarface vs. Sosa Pt. 2” video below and download Tana Talk 3 now on iTunes/Google Play.