Album Stream: Slim 400 – High Off TTreez

Cali spitta Slim 400 gives fans his new album titled High Off TTreez. Featuring thirteen new tracks and guest appearances by Twista, Kokane, Budda Ru, Lil Yachty, C Starr, Peryon J Kee, Celly Ru, Dubee, Bloody Jay, Poohwee, Lil Cyko, Helluva, TT Munoz, Streets, Tricky, 600FromThe7, and Mud Dolla Mayor. Slim 400 spoke with Complex about his Lil Yachty collab “Skraper”:

Yachty DM’d me like “Bro, I like whatchu doin, pull up,” and I pulled up.

He also spoke about the full project on Instagram:

#HighoffTTreez Out #RitenowRitenow I put alotta work into this record I always been the underdog so my real supporter’s posting my album up mean more than anything 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾#FoeBlock #IceWata ❄️💦 #IceWataArmy 4💯 No skip🐔shiTT

You can stream High Off TTreez below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.