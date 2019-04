On this episode, Joe begins with recapping the 2019 NFL draft (6:00). They also discuss

Tyreek Hill (36:24), the Avengers: Endgame [SPOILER ALERT] (61:25), Coachella’s herpes outbreak (73:10), and Damian Lillard vs Russell Westbrook (125:55).

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Keith Sweat – “Something Just Ain’t Right” Rory: Do or Die – “Paper Chase” Mal: Triple C’s – “Finer Things” Parks: Slick Rick – “The Ruler’s Back”