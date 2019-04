Mir Fontane returns after a brief hisatus with a brand new single titled “On Mommy”. Off of his upcoming project Who’s Watching The Kids 2, which hits stores on May 10th.

His Who’s Watching The Kids 2 Tour kicks off on June 5th in Washington DC.

You can stream “On Mommy” below and pre-order Who’s Watching The Kids 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.