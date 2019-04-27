Video: JAY Z Brings Out Nas, Cam’Ron & Jim Jones During B-Sides 2 Concert

JAY Z held his highly anticipated B-Sides 2 concert last night to re-open the newly renovated Webster Hall in New York City. During the show, Jay had plenty of surprises as he brought Nas to perform “Success”, “The World Is Yours”, “Dead Presidents 2” and “NY State of Mind”.

Towards the end of the night, he brought out another former rival in Cam’Ron to perform “Welcome To New York City” and “I Really Mean It” alongside Jim Jones.

Hov also debuted a new freestyle dedicated to Nipsey Hussle.

]Check out the clips below.