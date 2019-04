The fifth episode of The Weeknd and Cash XO’s Memento Mori show on Beats 1 aired yesterday and contained a few treats. During the episode, they debuted a new track from Travis Scott and Gucci Mane titled “Murda”. There is no word where this track will end up on a new project or if it was recorded during the ASTROWORLD sessions and just didn’t make the cut. They also played another Gucci collab later in the episode. This one was with NAV titled “Get Go”.