Gunna follows his appearance in Metro Boomin’s “Space Cadet” video with a ner interview with Nessa Nitty. They chop it up about spotting fake jewelry, relationships, being careful about who he’s around, Drip Season 4, Drip Or Drown 2, Mariah Carey, his mother, investing money, buying transfer trucks, Young Thug getting him a Rolex, friendship with Lil Baby, style, and more.

Watch the full interview below and stay tuned for more info on his upcoming project Drip Season 4.