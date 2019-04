ScHoolboy Q is on the press run for his new album CrasH Talk. He sits down with Sway In The Morning to talk about collecting old eye glasses, his Calabasas mansion, homeschooling his daughter, personal growth, battling depression, GQ spread, being a father, scrapping three different projects while making CrasH Talk, music reviews, respect for Nas, “Drunk” featuring 6LACK, Kid Cudi, house in Canada, and more.

Watch the interview below and download CrasH Talk now on iTunes/Google Play.