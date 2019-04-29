ASAP Rocky, Future & Migos To Headline 2019 Real Street Festival

iHeartRadio and Real 92.3 have come together to announce their 2019 Real Street Festival with headliners ASAP Rocky, Future, and Migos.

The inaugural annual event will take place at the Honda Center grounds in Anaheim, California on August 10th-11th. Other performers will include 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Meek Mill, Miguel, Rae Sremmurd, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jay Rock, SiR, Reason, Zacari, Kid Ink, Lil Baby, KYLE, Rich The Kid, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, Blueface, Casanova, Doja Cat, Flipp Dinero, Kid Buu, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, YBN Cordae, Zoey Dollaz, DaniLeigh, GASHI, Maxo Kream, Megan Thee Stallion, and Yung Pinch. During the performances Big Boy will be hosting his Big Boy’s Neighborhood car show and live art exhibits.

iHeart’s Executive VP Of Urban/Hip Hop Music Doc Wynter recently spoke about the event:

We want people leaving and saying “Wow, not only was that a great show and we saw some great artists, but we had fun.” We want people to talk about it and look forward to it next year. Not a lot of festivals are affording that right now.

Check out the full lineup for the 2019 Real Street Festival below and pick up tickets RealStreetFest.com.