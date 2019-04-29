New Music: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus & Diplo – Old Town Road (Remix)

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus spend another week at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts with their “Old Town Road (Remix)”. Now they add popular EDM producer/DJ Diplo to the record for a second remix. They all debuted the track together at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California over the weekend, which was Lil Nas X’s first live performance of his hit single.

His remix with Young Thg is also on the way.

You can stream the new “Old Town Road (Remix)” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.