1017 Eskimo Records’ Asian Da Brat (formerly known as Asian Doll) follows the release of her new video for “Draco” with a new an interview on Real Late with Peter Rosenberg. She talks about signing to Gucci Mane, changing her name, separating herself from other female rappers, Da Brat, Unfuccwitable, hip hop in Dallas, moving to New York, touring with Bhad Bhabie, social media, her debut album, mother rapping, and more.

Watch the full interview below and pick up Unfuccwitable on May 3rd.