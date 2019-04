Bow Wow has been laying low since his domestic violence incident earlier this year. He sits down with Big Boy TV to chop it up about his career, friendship with Jermaine Dupri, Usher’s upcoming album Confessions 2, new music on the way, Timbaland, social media, dealing with hatred, downfalls of fame, battling depression, inspiring Drake, 6ix9ine, Death Row Records, going to jail, connection to Snoop Dogg, and more.

Watch the full interview below.