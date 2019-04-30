Danny Brown Announces ‘U Know What I’m Sayin?’ Album

Danny Brown hasn’t put out a project since 2016. Today, he announced his new project U Know What I’m Sayin?. He recently spoke to Highsnobiety magazine to announce the project:

“After a trilogy of records that rank among the decade’s most critically acclaimed rap releases, Danny Brown has both nothing and everything to prove. Returning to the public eye with a VICELAND show and his fifth studio album, The Q-Tip-produced U Know What I’m Sayin?, he is presenting a new version of himself: Danny Brown, serious craftsman and burgeoning elder statesman of rap.”

He also announced on Twitter that the album will be produced by Paul White and hip hop legend Q-Tip.

Danny will hit the stage of Highsnobiety’s 18th issue release party Thursday along with Vashtie, Hank Korsan, and DJ U.No.Hu in New York.

Check out the posts below.

View this post on Instagram uknowhatimsayin? A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Apr 30, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Apr 29, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Apr 30, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Apr 30, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Apr 30, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram @highsnobiety uknowhatimsayin? A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Apr 30, 2019 at 8:49am PDT