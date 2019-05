Rico Recklezz gives fans two new mixtapes titled Kushsmoke and Gunsmoke. Kushsmoke featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by Waka Flocka and MMB Freeworld. Gunsmoke also features twelve new songs and a guest appearance by Ill Will.

You can also check out his new interview with No Jumper below where he talks about getting shot last Summer, being a good guy, culture vultures, and more.

You can stream Kushsmoke (iTunes/Google Play) and Gunsmoke (iTunes/Google Play).