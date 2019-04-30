Music Video: Leven Kali – Mad At U

Leven Kali just released the visuals for his single “Do U Wrong” featuring Syd. He returns with the official video for his latest release titled “Mad At U”. Directed by Grant Spanier. Off of his upcoming EP Low Tide, which drops May 10th. Kali told Billboard about the record:

“We give up on people so fast these days, and most of the time it’s over some little stuff that isn’t worth it. This song is about when you realize that the beef isn’t worth going off in a new direction completely and finding someone new. Working it out just makes us stronger.”

Watch the clip below and download “Mad At U” now on iTunes/Google Play.