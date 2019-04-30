New Music: Ari Lennox – Up Late

Ari Lennox is set to release her debut album Shea Butter Baby on May 10th, but before the project drops she delivers a new single titled “Up Late”. She took to Twitter to announce the record:

“My DEBUT Album #SheaButterBaby drops May 7th . Check out my new single “Up Late” and be sure to pre-save & preorder now! ♥️ @UncleSego killed it on saxophone. ”

Also look fro her to appear on Dreamville’s upcoming compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III.

You can stream “Up Late” below and pre-order Shea Butter Baby now on iTunes/Google Play.