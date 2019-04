1017 Eskimo Records’ Z Money follows the release of his track “Wealthy” with “Shawty Paid Intro”.

His upcoming project Shawty Paid hits stores on May 10th and features guest appearances/production by Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Key Glock, Yung Mal, 808 Mafia, ChaseTheMoney, Southside, IzzeTheProducer, and more.

You can stream the “Shawty Paid Intro” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.