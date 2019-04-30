Soulja Boy Set To Serve Jail Time For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy was arrested earlier this month for probation violation and now he has been sentenced to serve eight months in jail. Big Drako appeared in court earlier today for failing to complete community service and possession of ammunition. What was on the table was for him to go federal prison for two years, but the judge decided on a slightly lighter sentence, being already locked up for 20 days, he was given credit for 40 days toward a 240 day sentence plus 265 days of community service.

The violation came when police raided his Los Angeles home back in February after false kidnapping claims made by his ex-girlfriend.

No word if his projects King Soulja 9 and How Can You Blame Me? will still be released but stay tuned for more information.