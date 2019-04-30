Video: D’Angelo – Devil’s Pie Documentary (Trailer)

D’Angelo’s highly anticipated documentary, Devil’s Pie premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival last weekend. And now, Dutch filmmaker Carine Bijlsma delivers the first official trailer.

The film follows D’Angelo’s tumultuous time from when he took a break after his sophomore album, Voodoo in 2000 and his comeback 14 years later with the project Black Messiah in 2014. Documenting his battle with substance abuse and his escaped car accident featuring interviews with his close friends, management and collaborators such as Questlove and more.