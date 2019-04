Lil Skies’ project Shelby was released back in February. Now he sits down with Genius to break down the lyrics for “i”.

He also talks about his tattoos, writing from personal experiences, producer Danny Wolf, keeping people at a distance, therapy, worry, depression, unborn son, telling the truth, paranoia, treating women well, marijuana, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download Shelby now on iTunes/Google Play.