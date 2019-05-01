Hoodrich Pablo Juan – BLO The Movie (Mixtape Artwork / Release Date)

Hoodrich Pablo Juan follows the video for his track “Slang Dope” by revealing the official artwork and release date for his project BLO The Movie. He took to Instagram to announce the official release date:

“BLO The Movie 5/3. Coming to a city near u.”

BLO The Movie will feature guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Young Thug, NAV, Young Dolph, Gunna, and more.

BLO The Movie hits stores on May 3rd and his new album DMV is also coming soon.