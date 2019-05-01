Mixtape: YNW Melly – Free M&M

As promised, incarcerated rapper YNW Melly drops his new mixtape Free M&M for his 20th birthday. Hosted by DJ Shurefire. Featuring twenty-seven new songs and guest appearances by Yung Bans, Project Youngin, JayDaYoungan, Tee Grizzley, Rod Wave, Foolio, Kanye West, Sada Baby, Foolie, Skooly, and more.
