Webbie is set to drop his new project Savage Life 6 soon. Before that hits the streets, he gives fans the official video for his single “Work”. Directed by Studio 713. He spoke on Instagram about the visual:

“NEW VIDEO SINGLE FA DA BAD/I.N.D.E.P.E.N.D.E.N.T BITCH’s “WORK.” Drops TODAY… CHECK IT OUT… SAVAGE LIFE 6 OTW IZUP ”

Watch the clip below and download “Work” now on iTunes/Google Play.