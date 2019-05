Wiz Khalifa dropped his new project Fly Times Vol 1: The Good Fly Young on 4/20. He premieres the latest video for his collab with Trippie Redd and Preme titled “Alright”. Directed by Cam Busby.

Wiz’s The Decent Exposure Tour with Playboi Carti, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama kicks off July 9th in Atlanta.

Watch the visual below and download “Alright” now on iTunes/Google Play.