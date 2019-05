Reese LAFLARE was recently featured on Money Makin Nique’s track titled “Mount Olympus”. He gives fans two new record titled “On Me” and “Bad Boys 3” featuring Blaze Servin and Ken Carson.He talked about the new tracks on Instagram.

“Just dropped a 2 piece for y’all good people over on @soundcloud.. It’s been a min Kids.”

You can stream “On Me” and “Bad Boys 3” below.