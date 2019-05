After shooting an armed robber in his home, Bun B, his lawyer, and his wife Queenie sit down with The Breakfast Club to chop it up about the attempted robbery happening just minutes after they got home, being physically okay but still mentally shaken, Bun B normally answering the door and never expecting company, how Queenie stalled the robber in the garage, upcoming music, and more.

