PnB Rock is currently on his promo run for his upcoming debut album TrapStar Turnt PopStar and now he sits down with Sway In The Morning and talks about Meek Mill and working with him on his prison reform efforts, meeting XXXTENTACION, his new project TrapStar Turnt PopStar, and more.

Watch the full interview below and pre-order TrapStar Turnt PopStar now on iTunes/Google Play.