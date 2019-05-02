Logic Announces New Single “Homicide” Featuring Eminem

Logic will be releasing his new album Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind soon. To build a little more excitement for the project he announces his upcoming single titled “Homicide” featuring Eminem.
He took to Twitter to reveal the “Homicide” artwork and a release date of April 3rd. Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind still doesn’t have and official release date yet but will be announced soon.
Homicide ft. @eminem. Available everywhere Friday. pic.twitter.com/Fui4Du7znB
— Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) May 1, 2019