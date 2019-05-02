Logic Announces New Single “Homicide” Featuring Eminem

By cyclone -
0

Logic Announces New Single “Homicide” Featuring Eminem

 

Logic  will be releasing his new album Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind soon. To build a little more excitement for the project he announces his upcoming single titled “Homicide” featuring Eminem.

He took to Twitter to reveal the “Homicide” artwork and a release date of April 3rd. Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind still doesn’t have and official release date yet but will be announced soon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR