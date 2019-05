Lil Durk follows the release of the remix of his track “Home Body” featuring Teyana Taylor and Melii back in April with the official video. Directed by Teyana Taylor, which spoke about the visual on Twitter stating:

“Ima be a big Director one day. Mark my words…..I’m working, Im grinding….. I’m also very drunk right now but I mean every word lol I’ma visionary. I got tha eye!!!!”

Watch the clip below and download “Home Body” now on iTunes/Google Play.