Music Video: RiFF RAFF – Dreamland

RiFF RAFF taps into his alter-ego DaLe DaN ToNY for his new video “Dreamland”. Directed by Jake Fair.
He’s set to appear in the upcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog with two voiceovers parts and a new record on the soundtrack.
SONiC THE HEDGEHOG THE MOViE STARRiNG JiM CARREY COMiNG SOON .. i Play a Small Acting Role in this movie, also have 2 Cartoon Character Voice Overs that I did and a Song on the Movie soundtrack.. although I have had a Couple Acting Roles in movies and a few Songs in movies like Meet The Blacks my song “Carlos Slim” and Me & Flux Pavilion had a Song in Kevin Hart’s movie “Who wants to Rock” … THiS SONiC movie was my FiRST REAL MOViE THAT i GOT TO BE iN AND ACTUALLY BEiNG ON SET it was Surreal to be on set and watch how FACiNATiNG A REAL movie is Filmed and to Watch The Greatest Actor of all time Jim Carrey in action is Priceless. EVERYONE WiLL LOVE THiS MoViE AND i GOT A FREE NEON SEGA GENESiS GAME CONSOLE TOO ! 🎥🍿