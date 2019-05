Philly’s PnB Rock releases his highly anticipated debut album TrapStar Turnt PopStar. Featuring eighteen new records and guest appearances by Lil Durk, XXXTENTACION, Quavo, Mally Mall, Diplo, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

