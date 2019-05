Styles P dropped “The Professionals” with Lil Fame yesterday and now his full project S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time hits the streets. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by Whispers, Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, Nino Man, D-Block Europe, Lil Fame, Dizzy Banko, and Cris Streetz.

You can stream S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.