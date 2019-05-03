Mixtape: Asian Da Brat – Unfuccwitable

1017 Eskimo Records ‘ Asian Da Brat follows the release of her two new singles “Draco” with Smokepurpp and “Tweakin” over the past couple of weeks with her new mixtape Unfuccwitable. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by Smokepurpp, Smooky MarGielaa, Stunna 4 Vegas, Calboy, PnB Mean, Yung Mal, and Lil Durk.

Asian Da Brat, who was known as Asian Doll when she released her popular 2018 project So Icy Princess, in her recent interview with Peter Rosenberg let her fans know she changed her name to separate herself from the doll movement but not to completely abandon it. So she named herself after the doll she closely resembled, a Brat’s doll.

Stream Unfuccwitable in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

