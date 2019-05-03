New Music: Blac Youngsta – Cut Up / Court Tomorrow / Lay Down

Blac Youngsta just released three new songs titled “Cut Up,” “Court Tomorrow,” and “Lay Down”. He took to Instagram to speak about all the record.

On “Lay Down”:

“GLOCK 45 SHOOT THE HATE OUT YOUR HEART. “LAY DOWN” DROPS TOMORROW. #HEAVYCAMP .”

On “Court Tomorrow”:

“I’VE BEEN FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE IN SILENCE FOR THE LAST COUPLE YEARS, BUT FOR SOME ODD REASON I’VE MANAGED TO SMILE EVERYDAY BECAUSE I KNOW GOD GOT ME COVERED. “COURT TOMORROW” DROPS FRIDAY. #HEAVYCAMP ”

On “Cut Up”:

“LAST BUT NOT LEAST MY NI**A MR. BUTTERMILK IS DROPPING HIS NEW SINGLE “CUT UP” IN 24 HOURS, PRODUCED BY BLAC YOUNGSTA. MAKE SURE Y’ALL CHECK THAT SHIT OUT! #HEAVYCAMP ”

You can stream all three record below and download them on iTunes/Google Play.