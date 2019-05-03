New Music: Sonya Teclai – Finessin

Sonya Teclai began the year with a new single titled “Good Times”. Now the Egyptian-American singer/rapper returns with he second single of the year the titled “Finessin”. Produced by DotRod. She recently spoke about the record:

“‘Finessin’ is one of those joints you throw on to get ready or hype yourself up with I like to fee good. I like to feel confident. These are days I’ve got to psych myself into that mindset, so I made a song that could do that for me. I hope it gets everyone else in that mindset too.”

Stream “Finessin’” below and download it now iTunes/Google Play.