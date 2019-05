YSL’s Steelo Steezy is working the new album Slime Brothers. To build a buzz, gives fans two new songs titled “High Top Socks” and “Jefferey” featuring Lil Gotit and Lil Keed.

He took to Instagram to speak about the upcoming project.

“The slime of all my yesterdays rot in the hollow of my skull it’s eternal😔 Slime Bro’s off the Slime Brothers album dropping IDK when🤮🐍🦠enjoy💚”

Stream both record below and download “High Top Socks (iTunes/Google Play)” and “Jefferey (iTunes)” now.